Politics Infographic Vietnam - Bulgaria traditional friendship relations The official visit to Bulgaria by Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue from September 23-26 aims to further strengthen the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries in general and cooperation between the two parliaments in particular.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Bangladesh traditional friendship Since Vietnam - Bangladesh diplomatic relations were established on February 2, 1973, bilateral ties have been consolidated and continually grown.

Politics Infographic Nine global conferences of young parliamentarians The 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, to be hosted by the Vietnamese National Assembly from September 14-17, is expected to promote the role of young parliamentarians in the implementation of sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Politics Infographic Vietnam, UK celebrate 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties Vietnam and the UK officially established diplomatic relations on September 11, 1973. Over the course of the past 50 years, the relationship has been continually strengthened and developed, especially after the two countries upgraded relations to a Strategic Partnership in September 2010.