Vietnam Buddhist Sangha supports Cambodian Buddhists amid COVID-19
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh (first from right) presents the token of the aid to Great Supreme Patriarch of Cambodia Samdech Tep Vong (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) - The Executive Councils of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and the HCM City Buddhist Sangha recently presented 250 million VND (10,800 USD) to Great Supreme Patriarch of Cambodia Samdech Tep Vong and Buddhist followers in Cambodia to help them cope with difficulties caused by the latest COVID-19 resurgence.
In a letter dated April 27, Vice President and General Secretary of the VBS Executive Council, Venerable Thich Duc Thien expressed his sympathy to Great Supreme Patriarch Samdech Tep Vong over the hardship caused by COVID-19 in the lives of Buddhists in Cambodia.
Entrusted by the VBS, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh handed over the aid grant to Great Supreme Patriarch Tep Vong at Ounalom Pagoda.
Many Buddhist monks are running low on food as the lockdown in Phnom Penh capital and its surrounding city of Takhmao since mid-April prevent them from going out to collect alms while people cannot bring food to pagodas.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen previously instructed local authorities to ensure food supply for places of worship in lockdown areas.
Ambassador Minh on April 29 also delivered 250 million USD in aid from the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha to Chairman of the Khmer-Vietnam Association in Cambodia Sim Chy to support the Vietnamese community in the neighbouring country./.