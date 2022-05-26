World Singapore's GDP may expand only 3-4 percent this year The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) of Singapore on May 25 predicted that the country's GDP growth this year may reach only 3-4 percent, lower than the previous forecast of 3-5 percent for this year.

World Vietnam co-chairs ASEAN-Korea Joint Cooperation Committee’s meeting Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, has co-chaired the 9th meeting of ASEAN-Korea Joint Cooperation Committee (AKJCC) with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Ambassador to ASEAN Kwon Hee-seog.

World Malaysia targets competitive and progressive digital economy Malaysia needs inclusive digital transformation to build a competitive and progressive digital economy to keep in step with developed countries, said Malaysian Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz.

World Vietnam co-organises debate on water source protection in armed conflicts The Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations co-organised an online debate on May 24 that highlighted the importance of protecting water sources and water supply infrastructure in armed conflicts.