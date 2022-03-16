Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 16 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 16.

Politics President Ton Duc Thang remembered on his 42nd death anniversary A ceremony was held in Long Xuyen city, the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, where President Ton Duc Thang was born, to pay tribute to the late Vietnamese leader on the occasion of his 42nd death anniversary on March 16.

Politics Vietnam’s frigate completes MILAN 2022 sea phase Vietnam's Frigate 016 - Quang Trung has arrived back at Cam Ranh Port, completing the sea phase of the multilateral naval exercise MILAN 2022 which took place in the northern India city of Visakhapatnam from February 25 to March 4.

Politics Vietnam approves signing of Vietnam-China agreement on provision of non-refundable aid Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has signed a resolution to approve the inking of an economic and technical cooperation agreement on the provision of non-refundable aid between the Vietnamese and Chinese governments in fiscal year 2020.