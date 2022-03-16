Vietnam calls for dialogues at UNESCO’s session on Ukraine crisis
Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO, speaks at the session. (Photo: UNESCO/VNA)Paris (VNA) - Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO, stressed that cultural heritage sites need to be protected in any forms while addressing an extraordinary session of the UNESCO Executive Board, held in Paris on March 15 and 16 to "examine all the consequences of the current situation in Ukraine, in the different aspects of UNESCO's mandate."
The ambassador expressed her concern over the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine, saying it is an urgent need to exercise restraint and stop using force to avoid causing more casualties and losses to civilians.
She also emphasised the need to ensure security and safety for civilian facilities such as schools, memorial sites, and culture, information and communication establishment in accordance with international humanitarian law.
Van called for the observance of the UN Charter, especially the principles on respecting independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, not intervening in each other’s internal affairs, not using or threatening to use force in international relations, and addressing disputes by peaceful measures.
Vietnam appeals to relevant sides to de-escalate tensions and resume dialogues and negotiations via all channels to reach long-term solutions in conformity with international law, she noted.
The ambassador continued to say that Vietnam calls for the international community to further support and facilitate dialogues between parties, and increase humanitarian aid to civilians.
It is necessary to ensure safety and security, and facilitate the evacuation of foreign nationals in Ukraine, including Vietnamese, without any discrimination, Van said.
The ambassador proposed UNESCO carry forward its role in promoting humanistic efforts to build a world of peace, sustainability and self-reliance.
At the end of the session, the UNESCO Executive Board issued a resolution, calling on relevant sides to end the war, and UNESCO and its member countries to roll out a relief aid programme for Ukraine.
This is the seventh special session during UNESCO's 75 years of operation, held at the request of 19 members of the board./.