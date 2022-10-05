A scene of the UN General Assembly’s 77th Session (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Vietnam has affirmed the importance of preventing and eliminating all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls, at an October 4 discussion of the Third Committee on Social, Humanitarian & Cultural Issues at the UN General Assembly’s 77th Session.Le Thi Minh Thoa, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam at the UN, said the international community needs to define the role of women as goals, motivations, subjects and beneficiaries of sustainable growth.She proposed countries include gender issues and women's empowerment in their national planning and policymaking works to ensure that women and girls have equal and full participation and enjoyment in the development process.Women themselves need to take advantage of opportunities brought about by the 4th Industrial Revolution and digital transformation to catch up with development trends and maximise their potential and strengths, she noted.The representative of Vietnam called on international organisations and development partners to continue supporting UN member states to fulfill their global commitments and obligations in protecting the rights of women and girls.Gender equality has always been respected in Vietnam’s national policies, Thoa affirmed, adding that ensuring women’s role, participation and contribution in the economic, political and social life is not only a commitment but also a norm in Vietnam./.