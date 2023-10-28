Politics Prime Minister of Netherlands to visit Vietnam Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte will pay an official visit to Vietnam from November 1-2.

Politics Deputy FM co-chairs Vietnam-Cambodia political consultation Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet and Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Soeung Rathchavy co-chaired the 8th political consultation between the two foreign ministries in the Cambodian city of Preah Sihanouk on October 26.

Politics FM receives special advisor to Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception for visiting Tsutomu Takebe, special advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance in Hanoi on October 27.

Politics Deputy Minister of Public Security on working trip to Australia A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen Le Quoc Hung visited and held working sessions with Australian law enforcement agencies from October 22-28, as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary off Vietnam-Australia diplomatic ties.