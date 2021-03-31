Vietnam calls for greater efforts to protect civilians in Congo
Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy called for greater efforts to protect civilians in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) at a UN Security Council videoconference held on March 30.
The conference focused on the operation of the UN Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and on recent developments in the country.
Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, shared the concern of other representatives of the UNSC member states over security and humanitarian challenges facing the DRC, particularly increasing violence between communities and complicated developments of the COVID-19 and Ebola pandemics in the country.
He expressed his condolences to the Italian Government, the World Food Programme (WFP), and the families of victims of the February 22 attack on a WFP convoy in the northeast of Goma. The Italian ambassador to the DRC, Luca Attanasio, was among three killed in the attack.
The diplomat underscored the importance of addressing the root causes of conflicts by increasing the role of the State, overhauling security work, and developing the economy.
It is also important to strengthen regional cooperation and increase assistance from the UN and international community, he added.
MONUSCO’s support, especially in terms of protecting civilians and strengthening State institutions, remains extremely crucial amid persisting violence in the DRC’s eastern regions, the diplomat noted, saying hard-won achievements must be preserved by ensuring a conditions-based transition of the Mission.
At the meeting, head of MONUSCO Bintou Keita, for the first time in her new capacity, briefed the Council on the situation in the country and on progress by MONUSCO towards implementing its mandate. Keita was appointed to head of MONUSCO on January 15.
She reported that MONUSCO is expanding cooperation with the United Nations country team, among others, as it prepares to close its field offices in the Kasaï region in June, and in Tanganyika province in 2022.
However, MONUSCO is not yet able to consider its withdrawal from North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri provinces due to persisting extremely serious security and protection challenges, she noted./.