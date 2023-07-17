Politics PM asks Bac Kan province to focus on forest, tourism economy Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked Bac Kan to focus on forest-and tourism-based economy at a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee as part of his trip to the northern mountainous province on July 16.

Politics PM orders prioritizing capital for production, trade PM Pham Minh Chinh has ordered prioritizing capital for production and trade to fuel growth in tandem with stabilizing macro-economy, controlling inflation and Government and public debts, while ensuring major balances of the economy.

Politics AMM-56 sends out message of peace, stability, prosperity: Ambassador The 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) and related meetings in Jakarta from July 8-14 sent out a message “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth” to the region and international community, said Ambassador Vu Ho, acting head of the ASEAN SOM Vietnam.

Politics East Sea disputes need to be resolved through peaceful means: Spokeswoman Vietnam's consistent position is that the disputes in the East Sea between the parties involved need to be resolved through peaceful means in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), respecting diplomatic and legal processes, and contributing to peace and cooperation in the waters, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang affirmed on July 15.