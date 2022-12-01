Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam calls on the international community to support Palestine in gaining independence, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang , Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), stated at a UN General Assembly session on November 30.

Giang voiced his concern over violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the volatility of the overall situation, noting that the casualties in 2022 reached a record in decades.



The Vietnamese representative affirmed Vietnam’s constant stance that the Palestinian issue must be addressed on the basis of international law and relevant UN resolutions, ensuring the legitimate interest of all parties, especially the inalienable rights of Palestinians, including the right to establish an independent and sovereign



The ambassador underlined the need to create a favourable environment for negotiations and avoid all actions complicating the situation such as using forces, expanding Jewish settlement in the West Bank, destroying property, and expelling Palestinians from their homes.



During the session, 40 UN member countries showed concern over the recent tension between Israel and Palestine that caused civilian casualties, especially for Palestinians.



The majority of participants affirmed that the two-state solution is the only way to reach sustainable peace between Israel and Palestine. They underlined that the international community should make efforts to realise this target and settle the longest dispute in the modern history in a comprehensive, fair and long-term manner.

At the session, participants approved four resolutions regarding the Palestinian issue s./.

VNA