Health HCM City to offer free annual health check-ups for elderly residents Ho Chi Minh City’s health sector plans to offer free annual health check-ups for elderly residents aged 60 and above in an effort to reduce medical costs for them and improve their quality of life.

Health HCM City needs over 1.7 million vaccine doses for expanded immunisation programme Ho Chi Minh City needs more than 1.7 million doses of 12 types of vaccines for children under the expanded immunisation programme between now and June 2024, according to a report to the municipal People’s Committee sent by the Department of Health.

Health New vaccines to be added to expanded programme on immunisation Many new kinds of vaccines will be included in the national expanded programme on immunisation (EPI) in the coming time, said Dr. Dang Thanh Huyen, deputy head of the EPI Office under the Ministry of Health, on July 10.

Health Vietnamese university, Israel's largest hospital seal cooperation deal VinUni, an university under Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Sheba Medical Center, the largest hospital in Israel, to promote cooperation in 3D technology and medical training.