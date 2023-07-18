Vietnam calls for WHO’s support in responding to new health challenges
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on July 18 called on the World Health Organisation (WHO) to support Vietnam in responding to new health challenges and particularly enhancing the capacity of its grassroots health care system.
At a reception for WHO Representative in Vietnam Angela Pratt in Hanoi, Ha spoke highly of the organisation’s coordinating role in the context of the world facing various disease challenges, and its support to Vietnam in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The official stressed that after the pandemic, Vietnam has worked to upgrade its medical system in anticipation of possible disease outbreaks in the future.
He also called for the WHO’s assistance in addressing limitations in health insurance policies, and accessing quality and affordable medical products, medicines, biological products and vaccines, especially those that are not available in the expanded immunisation programme.
Ha noted his views on some specific matters like how to deal with diseases caused by environmental and water sources pollution, tobacco harm prevention, the removal of barriers to vaccine production technology access and transfer, drug quality control, and centralised drug bidding.
For her part, Pratt highlighted the close and effective cooperation between the WHO and Vietnam, which, she said, creates a foundation for the two sides to continue handling present difficulties in the medical sector.
The WHO will maintain its close coordination with the Vietnamese Ministry of Health to enhance Vietnam’s access to sources of vaccines included in its expanded immunisation programme, she affirmed.
She also commended Vietnam for its active engagement in future health care programmes and projects, as well as its climate commitments./.