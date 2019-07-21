Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN (Photo: VNA)

– Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy has led a Vietnamese delegation to attend a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), calling on this movement to continue taking the lead in promoting the adherence to the United Nations Charter and international law.The meeting was held in Caracas on July 20 and 21 under the chair of Venezuela, head of the NAM Coordinating Bureau, to prepare for the NAM Summit slated for this October in Baku, Azerbaijan.More than 50 NAM member states along with some observer and guest countries took part in the event, themed “Promotion and Consolidation of Peace through Respect for International Law”.In his speech, Ambassador Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, highly value the NAM’s role and contributions to peace maintenance and cooperation promotion.He affirmed the importance of enhancing unanimity and solidarity on the basis of the movement’s fundamental principles, especially independence and not being affected by external pressure and interference, especially of big countries.The diplomat stressed that the NAM needs to keep bringing into play its role in promoting the adherence to the UN Charter and international law, along with the respect for international commitments and agreements. It should also step up efforts to create an open, equal, transparent and rules-based multilateral trade system that ensures the interests of developing countries.In terms of the Southeast Asia and East Sea situations, Quy highlighted the role and contributions of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), particularly in fostering cooperation and dialogue; maintaining a peaceful and stable environment; ensuring navigation and aviation freedom in the region; peacefully resolving conflicts and disputes on the basis of international law, including the UN Charter and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea; respecting diplomatic and legal processes; fully implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea; and promoting negotiations to soon finalise an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the waters that is in line with international law.The ambassador called on countries concerned to exercise self-restraint and avoid actions complicating the situation, including unilateral actions and militarisation in the East Sea.He also updated participants about the recent developments in the East Sea, calling on NAM member states to understand and support ASEAN’s common stance, which he described as a manifestation of their respect for international law and solidarity with the countries in the region.Vietnam pledges to contribute to the NAM’s development on the basis of the movement’s fundamental principles, Quy noted, thanking the member countries for electing Vietnam a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021.At the meeting, participants adopted several documents, including the Caracas Political Declaration and the Political Declaration of the NAM Ministerial Committee on Palestine.-VNA