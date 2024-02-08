ASEAN ASEAN Committee offers assistance to the needy in Czech Republic The ASEAN Committee in the Czech Republic (ACP) presented food to the Czech Federation of Food Banks in Prague on February 7.

ASEAN Thailand, Cambodia elevate bilateral ties to strategic partnership Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet on February 7 decided to elevate the two countries’ relations to a strategic partnership.

World Strong earthquakes shake Philippines, Indonesia An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 shook Mindanao island, the Philippines, at 20:09:37 GMT on February 7, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences - the national research centre for Earth sciences in Germany.

World Thailand to ban recreational use of cannabis The Thai government will urgently move a bill to ban the recreational use of cannabis, which was taken off the list of banned narcotics in June 2022.