Politics Laws must remove bottlenecks for development: PM Laws must be developed to concretise the Party’s guidelines and remove bottlenecks for development, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said while chairing the Government’s session on law building on February 27.

Politics Songwriting competition launched to celebrate NA’s 80th anniversary A nationwide campaign to compose songs on the National Assembly (NA) and People's Councils was launched in Hanoi on February 27 in the presence of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Vietnam's first General Election (January 6).

Politics Foreign ministries of Vietnam, Denmark convene political consultation The second political consultation between the foreign ministries of Vietnam and Denmark took place in Hanoi on February 26.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 27 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.