Business Vietnamese goods dominate Christmas market With their beautiful designs and reasonable prices, Vietnamese products are dominating the Christmas market, and preferred by many domestic customers.

Business Major transport projects launched in southeast region to boost inter-regional connections A series of large inter-regional transport projects have been launched in the southeast region in 2023 to form a completed and uniform transport network meeting the region's development needs, creating new driving forces for the region’s economic growth.

Business Infographic Transactions of over 400 million VND must be reported to SBV All transactions worth in excess of 400 million VND (16,520 USD) must be reported to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) from December 1, 2023, under Decision No 11/2023/QD-TTg issued by the Prime Minister on April 27, 2023.

Business US DFC considers 500 million USD loan to VinFast The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has signed a letter of interest (LOI) with electric vehicles maker VinFast considering the Vietnamese company's application for a 500 million USD loan for expansion, VinFast said on December 4.