Society HCM City needs to prepare for the worst COVID-19 scenario: Deputy PM Ho Chi Minh City needs to draw up plans for the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, while ramping up efforts to seek vaccine sources, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh said on May 31.

Society President extends greetings to kids on International Children’s Day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc extended his warmest wishes to teenagers and children on the occasion of International Children’s Day (June 1) and the 80th founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organisation (May 15).

Society Ministries, agencies support COVID-19 combat The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) on May 31 launched an event to raise donations in support of the COVID-19 fight.