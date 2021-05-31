Vietnam, Cambodia open new border gate pair
The Tan Nam (Vietnam’s Tay Ninh province)- Meun Chey (Cambodia’s Prey Veng province) international border gate pair was officially opened on May 31.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh People's Committee Nguyen Manh Hung stressed the upgrading of the local Tan Nam border gate into an international one aims to foster economic, education, cultural and trade cooperation with Prey Veng and other localities in Cambodia.
In recent years, both volume and value of goods traded via the pair have been on the rise.
The Tan Nam international border is developed in association with eco-tourism, with its links to Prey Veng’s eco-sites set to be formed in the future, serving the two localities’ economic growth and job creation.
Currently, the southern province of Tay Ninh is home to three international and three national border gates./.