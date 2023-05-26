Business Hanoi urged to bolster economic growth drivers Permanent Government members have asked Hanoi to bolster its economic growth drivers, namely investment, export, and consumption, during a recent meeting with the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee.

Politics Specific mechanisms, policies for HCM City’s development under NA’s consideration A proposal and a verification report on the National Assembly’s draft resolution on some specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City were scrutinised during the ongoing fifth meeting of the 15th legislature on May 26 morning.

Politics Vietnam treasures comprehensive partnership with Chile: officer Vietnam attaches importance to strengthening comprehensive partnership with Chile, Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien told newly-appointed Chilean Ambassador to Vietnam Sergio Narea Guzman in a reception on May 25 in Hanoi.

Politics Canadian Governor General delighted at growing ties with Vietnam Governor General of Canada Mary Simon has rejoiced at the development of the Vietnam-Canada relationship over the past time, noting the bilateral economic-trade ties have been still growing despite COVID-19 impacts.