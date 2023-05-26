Vietnam, Cambodia sign inspection cooperation MoU
The Government Inspectorate of Vietnam and the Cambodian Ministry of National Assembly-Senate Relations and Inspection signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation (amended), as part of their talks in Hanoi on May 26.
Vietnamese Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam Doan Hong Phong (R) and Minister of National Assembly-Senate Relations and Inspection Samdech Kittisangha Men Sam An exchange the MoU signed between their agencies in Hanoi on May 26. (Photo: VNA)
According to Vietnamese Inspector General Doan Hong Phong, since the bodies’ first MoU was inked in 2005, regular exchange activities and coordination in organising personnel training courses have facilitated the sides’ sharing of information and experience, contributing to improving the effectiveness of inspection work in each country.
Phong said he is pleased that an agreement was reached for the signing of the amended MoU during the Cambodian delegation’s current visit to Vietnam, describing the event as an important milestone in deepening the cooperative relationship between the two agencies, and in nurturing the good neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive and sustainable cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia.
At the talks (Photo: VNA)Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Assembly-Senate Relations and Inspection Samdech Kittisangha Men Sam An, the Cambodian delegation head, said through their talks, the sides exchanged a host of inspection and anti-corruption experiences, particularly regarding the building of the law on inspection, the prevention of and fight against negative acts, and the settlement of complaints and denunciations related to land.
They also agreed on the organisation of training courses for Cambodian inspectors, with the Cambodian side expressing its belief that the two will well carry out their freshly signed cooperation agreement, helping boost the efficiency of inspection work in their respective nation./.