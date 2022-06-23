Talking to the media on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Cambodia (June 24), the minister affirmed that the past 55 years have witnessed an important development period in the two countries’ relations.

Among others are unforgettable historical events when the two countries united to support each other in the struggles for national independence from the colonial regime, and help Cambodia overthrow the Pol Pot genocidal regime, as well as in the building and development cause of each country, Son said.

Regarding the current bilateral relations, the minister said that political ties continue to develop well. Cooperation in the field of security and defence has been strengthened, while the bilateral economic, trade and investment relations have also posted encouraging results, he added./.

VNA