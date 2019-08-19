Major General Phung Quoc Tuan, Deputy Political Commissar of the Border Guard, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam-Cambodia border friendship exchange programme at the level of High Command will take place in the southern province of An Giang from August 27 to 28.Numerous activities will be held during the programme to strengthen the border protection work and tighten the friendship and cooperation between Vietnamese and Cambodian localities.At a press conference to announce the event in Ho Chi Minh City on August 19, Major General Phung Quoc Tuan, Deputy Political Commissar of the Border Guard, said the exchange programme aims to enhance the two countries’ coordination in border and border gate protection as well as promote socio-economic development of shared-border localities.The programme is also to realise the cooperation agreements signed between relevant agencies of the two countries in border safeguarding and push the implementation of demarcation of border markers, thus contributing to increasing mutual understanding, solidarity and friendship.Vietnam and Cambodia will hold a bilateral patrol at border marker 275 at Tinh Bien international border gate, and inaugurate Vietnam-Cambodia border friendship cultural house in Tinh Bien town, and conduct an exercise to combat drug crimes.A highlight of the programme is a workshop on Vietnam-Cambodia friendship, and an art and cultural exchange themed “Sharing the Mekong River”.A number of sidelines activities will be held from August 22 to 25 such as providing free medical check-ups and medicines for around 1,000 people in An Giang (Vietnam) and Takeo and Kandal (Cambodia), presenting scholarships and breeding cows to Vietnamese and Cambodian students and farmers, respectively.-VNA