Vietnam, Canada boast huge cooperation potential: Canadian official
The future of the relationship between Canada and Vietnam is promising, especially in the field of trade thanks to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), said Ghislain Robichaud, Regional Director for Quebec and Nunavut under the Global Affairs Canada.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Pham Vinh Quang addresses the event (Photo: VNA)Ottawa (VNA) – The future of the relationship between Canada and Vietnam is promising, especially in the field of trade thanks to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), said Ghislain Robichaud, Regional Director for Quebec and Nunavut under the Global Affairs Canada.
Vietnam is at the heart of the priorities in the Indo-Pacific Strategy that Canada is implementing, the official stressed at a ceremony held in Montreal city of Quebec by the Canada-ASEAN Business Council (CABC) to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations.
He said that the Indo-Pacific is currently the second largest international export market for the province of Quebec and also one of Canada's markets with the strongest growth rate in recent years, adding since 2018 when the CPTPP took effect, the Quebec government has supported more than 250 businesses in this province to expand operations to Vietnam, the official said.
In 2023, the CABC has organised many activities to promote Canadia’s trade and investment in ASEAN, with a special focus on Vietnam on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Most recently, it coordinated with the Canadian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City to hold a Clean Energy Partnership forum as part of a programme to support the Vietnamese Government and businesses in energy transition and climate change response to ensure energy security, he noted.
For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Pham Vinh Quang said that Vietnam always considers Canada as a true friend and partner.
After half a century, the two sides have witnessed positive changes in their relations, with the establishment of a comprehensive partnership in 2017. Vietnam-Canada relations have contributed to realising Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy and its strategic partnership with the ASEAN region, noted the diplomat.
Canada is one of the most important partners of Vietnam and the country’s second biggest trade partner in America, he said, adding that Vietnam is Canada’s largest trade partner among the ASEAN member countries and a gateway for Canadian firms to enter this region.
Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency, CABC Executive Director TB Nguyen said that the administration of Quebec is giving priorities to Vietnam and considers the country as a new intersection in the global value chain due as Vietnam possesses huge potential in many fields that Quebec is interested in.
Director General of the Indo-Pacific Region Gabriel Chartier of the Quebec Ministry of International Relations and Francophonie said that Quebec and Vietnam share many similarities on the foundation of the Francophonie culture. The two sides have share close cooperation, especially since they signed a cooperation agreement in 1992, which has resulted in 125 joint projects.
The Canadian official noted that two-way trade exceeded 2 billion CAD (1.5 billion USD), with Vietnam mainly importing electronic equipment, agricultural and medical products from Quebec, and exporting electronics, footwear and garment to the Canadian locality. The two sides are also cherishing many new cooperation projects, contributing to diversifying the cooperative relationship, including those in culture, sustainable development and technology research.
Canada is joining other G7 countries in realising the commitment to supporting Vietnam in mobilising 15.5 billion USD to achieve the goal of zero emissions by 2050. Sharing similar goals, the CABC will coordinate with other parties to implement the commitment, he stated.
The CABC was established in 2012 by Canadian companies operating in ASEAN. The organisation, headquartered in Singapore and runs an office in Montreal, is responsible for promoting and strengthening trade relations between Canada and ASEAN./.