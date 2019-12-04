Vietnam, Canada enhance parliamentary cooperation
A delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly led by Nguyen Thanh Hai, head of the NA’s Ombudsman Committee and Chairwoman of the Vietnam-Canada Friendship Association, has paid a working visit to Canada.
Nguyen Thanh Hai (left), head of the NA’s Ombudsman Committee and Chairwoman of the Vietnam-Canada Friendship Association, and peaker of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia Darryk Plecas. (Photo: VNA)
During their stay in Canada from November 27-December 4, the delegation had meetings and working sessions, with Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia Darryk Plecas, British Columbia’s Ombudsperson Jay Chalke, Minister of State for Trade George Chow and other parliamentarians of the state.
At the meetings, the Canadian side highly valued the visit to Canada of the delegation and expressed their pleasure with the growing ties between the two countries.
Hai said the delegation got useful information and experience relating to the system of Canada’s law enforcement agencies, voters’ meeting, settlement and supervision of the settlement of citizens’ complains.
She expressed her hope for the development of cooperation between the two countries’ legislatures.
The delegation had also working sessions with the law faculty at the University of Victoria, public policy faculty at the University of British Columbia, visited Vietnam’s Consulate General in Vancouver and met with the Vietnamese community at the Consulate General.
According to the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, there are about 4.5 million Vietnamese people living aboard, including 250,000 in Canada. Vietnam has ranked first in South East Asia and fifth in the world as a source country for international students in Canada with more than 20,000 students./.