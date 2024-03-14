Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha received Canadian Ambassador for Climate Change Catherine Stewart in Hanoi on March 14. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha received Canadian Ambassador for Climate Change Catherine Stewart and Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Perry Steil in Hanoi on March 14.

Discussing the implementation of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) to which Canada is also a member, Ha said that Vietnam has issued the National Power Development Plan in the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050 (PDP VIII) to develop renewable energy to achieve the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Therefore, Vietnam needs support in considering scientific arguments, techniques, technologies, and human resources to solve problems when developing renewable energy.

According to the Deputy PM, although the financial needs to implement JETP were announced, countries need to clarify the cooperation mechanism between government and the private sector, between businesses and international financial institutions. Vietnam hopes that investors will propose ideas, build specific projects, consider legal issues, and then make them national mechanisms and policies.

Ha praised Canada's viewpoints and policies on climate change response and green transition, especially its "Global Carbon Pricing Challenge” initiative, which is important in promoting the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions globally. Vietnam hopes Canada will share experience, methods, and carbon pricing tools to support Vietnam in building a carbon market, Ha said.

For her part, Catherine Stewart agreed with the Vietnamese Deputy PM on the issues relating to the JETP implementation.

She said Canada considers cooperation with Vietnam in implementing the JETP as a model to continue fostering cooperation in environment and climate change.

Regarding Vietnam's renewable energy development plan, she hopes to contribute solutions to this field in Vietnam, especially regarding opportunities for the private sector.

She also expressed her impression of Vietnam's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and hoped that Vietnam will cooperate and support reaching an agreement on reducing marine waste, particularly plastic waste./.