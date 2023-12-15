The two sides reviewed developments of the bilateral ties across spheres, particularly politics, diplomacy, economy-trade, development cooperation, national defence-security, and education-training.Ngoc noted with pleasure the impressive growth of the two-way trade that rose 16.5% last year to more than 7 billion USD, and called on Canada to increase its investments in the Southeast Asian nation.The official used the occasion to thank the Canada government for providing official development assistance worth over 1.76 billion USD to Vietnam since 1990.Morrison emphasised that Canada wants to diversify and expand its trade ties with Vietnam, particularly in agricultural export and collaboration with Vietnam within the CPTPP, he said, suggesting Vietnam work with Canada to promote the ASEAN-Canada strategic partnership.The two sides consented to maintain all-level delegation exchanges, foster cooperation in economy, trade, investment, national defence-security, development cooperation, education-training, and health care.They will also expand cooperation in such areas as climate change response, energy transition, and clean technology, cooperation between localities.The two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern, and concurred to maintain their close coordination at regional and international forums./.