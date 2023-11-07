Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s FDI attraction rises by 2.78 times The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has attracted 20 foreign-invested projects worth 751 million USD since the beginning of this year, five projects higher and a 2.78-fold increase in capital compared to the same period last year.

Business Corporate bonds worth over 8.61 billion USD issued in 10 months Over 209.15 trillion VND (over 8.61 billion USD) was raised from the issuance of corporate bonds in the first 10 months of 2023, according to data compiled by the Vietnam Bond Market Association (VBMA) from the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) and the State Securities Commission (SSC).

Business DOC requested to conduct anti-subsidy probe into Vietnam’s frozen warmwater shrimp The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has received a request for anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations on frozen warmwater shrimp imported from a number of countries, including Vietnam, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Vietnam looks to int’l cooperation to advance oil and gas industry The recent visit by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to Saudi Arabia to attend the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (ASEAN-GCC) Summit has opened up numerous international cooperation opportunities for Vietnam’s oil and gas industry, helping it to develop in the future.