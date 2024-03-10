Politics Vietnam hopes to intensify cooperation in natural sciences with UNESCO Vietnam always identifies science and technology as a top national policy and an important driving force for the country's rapid and sustainable development, Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO has told UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences Lidia Arthur Brito.

Politics PM meets with Vietnamese community in New Zealand Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with the Vietnamese Embassy staff and the Vietnamese community in New Zealand on March 10 as part of his official trip to the country.

Politics PM meets Vietnamese scientists, NZ business circle in New Zealand Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a working session with the group of Vietnamese professionals working in New Zealand (VietTech NZ) in Auckland on March 10 as part of his official visit to NZ.

Politics Experts applaud upgrade of Vietnam - Australia relations The establishment of the Vietnam - Australia comprehensive strategic partnership during Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Australia, which concluded on March 9, has attracted attention from Australian experts and scholars.