Vietnam, China boast great potential for border economic cooperation: Minister
An overview of the conference (Photo: MoIT)Hanoi (VNA) – Sharing nearly 400km land border crossing seven northern localities of Vietnam, Vietnam and China has great advantages to promote partnership in economy, especially border economy, according to Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.
China has been the biggest trade partners of Vietnam for many years, with two-way trade accounting for one fourth of Vietnam's total import-export turnover with the world, while Vietnam is China’s sixth largest partner of China in the world and largest among ASEAN countries, noted Dien at a recent conference on boosting trade between northern localities and China.
At the conference, representatives from seven northern localities of Vietnam, namely Cao Bang, Dien Bien, Ha Giang, Lao Cai, Lai Chau, Lang Son and Quang Ninh, highlighted achievements in trade and investment cooperation in the border areas, while pointing out shortcomings and proposing solutions to promote trade with China.
The minister underlined the need to upgrade the infrastructure system, including digital infrastructure, serving border economic development, asking localities to promptly review, adjust and completing their development masterplans, land use plan and border socio-economic investment plans.
He urged localities and sectors to speed up the regional planning, especially transport planning, with attention paid to international transportation between border provinces.
At the same time, he reminded localities nationwide, especially those along the border, to review and re-design their planning of farming areas as well as production and processing plans in alignment with the project on export via official channels.
The minister suggested that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development speed up negotiations with the Chinese side for a protocol on animal and plant quarantine for agricultural products of Vietnam's strengths, as well as for new import codes for Vietnamese agricultural products.
The General Department of Vietnam Customs should coordinate with border localities to build smart border gates and strengthen technology application in import-export activities to improve customs clearance capacity./.