Business Thanh Hoa boosts trade, investment connectivity with Italy The central province of Thanh Hoa will accompany and create the most favourable conditions for Italian investors and businesses to seek cooperation activities and experience services in the locality, Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Thi has said.

Business Farm exports to China expected to continue uptrend After a period of stagnation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, many farm produce of Vietnam have recorded speedy growth in export to China so far this year and the shipments are predicted to keep increasing in the time ahead.

Business Ca Mau province opens first shrimp festival The southernmost province of Ca Mau on December 10 kicked off its first-ever shrimp festival, which is hoped to help affirm Ca Mau shrimp brand and promote the local shrimp in particular and Vietnamese shrimp in general.

Business Long An, Japan cooperate in human resources training The Mekong Delta province of Long An will continue its cooperation with Japan in the training of high-quality technical human resources and the attraction of the Japanese investment to the locality, Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Nguyen Van Duoc said on December 10.