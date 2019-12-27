Politics Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh presents credentials Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien has presented his credentials to Bangladeshi President Md Abdul Hamid.

Politics PM commits more incentives for SMEs Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has stated that the Government will create more favourable conditions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which now account for 90 percent of the total in the country.

Politics Lao FM commits support to Vietnam to fulfill role next year Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith has affirmed that the Party, State, Government and people of Laos will do their best to help Vietnam fulfill its role of ASEAN Chair 2020 and non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020 – 2021 tenure.