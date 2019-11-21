Vietnam, China hold talks on less sensitive marine cooperation areas
The Vietnam-China working group on cooperation in less sensitive sea-related areas held the 13th round of negotiations in Ho Chi Minh City on November 19 and 20.
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam-China working group on cooperation in less sensitive sea-related areas held the 13th round of negotiations in Ho Chi Minh City on November 19 and 20.
The Vietnamese delegation was led by Nguyen Manh Dong, Director of the maritime affairs division under the Foreign Ministry’s National Boundary Commission. The Chinese side was led by Yang Renhuo, a representative for the border and maritime issues at the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
In a sincere and constructive atmosphere, the two sides reviewed the implementation of the signed projects since the 12th round of negotiations. They highly valued the obtained achievements, affirming that the cooperation has helped intensify the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and maintain peace, stability and security at sea.
Discussing cooperation orientations for the time ahead, both sides agreed that on the basis of the serious implementation of the important common perceptions between leaders of the two Parties and countries, the Vietnam-China agreement on basic principles guiding the settlement of sea-related issues, international law and each side’s resources, the countries will continue promoting some new cooperation projects in marine environment protection.
They will also work towards the signing of a cooperation agreement on search and rescue at sea, and a deal on the establishment of a hotline for settling unexpected incidents in fishing activities at sea.
These match the interests of the two countries and their people, officials at the meeting said.
At the event, participants also exchanged views on the recent East Sea situation, emphasising the importance of the serious adherence to the common perceptions of the two countries’ leaders and the agreement on basic principles guiding the settlement of sea-related issues, thereby helping to maintain peace, stability and order at sea.
They agreed that the 14th negotiation round of the Vietnam-China working group on cooperation in less sensitive sea-related areas will take place in the first half of 2020. The time and venue of the event will be discussed through the diplomatic channel.
At the end of the event, the heads of the two delegations signed the minutes of the 13th negotiation round./.
