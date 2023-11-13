Vice President of the VFF Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy (R) and President of Yunnan province's Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Liu Xiaokai (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy hosted a reception for Liu Xiaokai, President of Yunnan province's Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, in Hanoi on November 13.

Liu is in Vietnam to attend the 10th conference on economic corridor cooperation between Vietnamese localities and China’s Yunnan province.

Thuy assured his guest that maintaining and developing the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China is a consistent guideline and a strategic, long-term and priority choice in Vietnam's foreign policy.

As the year 2023 marks the 15th anniversary of Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Thuy hoped that both sides will enhance friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields.

He also wished that Yunnan would continue promoting its comprehensive cooperation, expanding connections in economy, trade, tourism while fostering border friendship exchanges between Yunnan and Vietnamese localities. This contributes to realising the common perceptions reached by senior leaders and pushing forward the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of Vietnam-China relations, he said.

The host informed his guest that from November 27 to December 1, the VFF Central Committee will coordinate with the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference to hold the second friendship exchange in the northern province of Quang Ninh. He hoped that the effort will serve as vivid evidence and a practical activity to concretise the common perceptions reached by the highest-ranking leaders of both Parties and States, especially in people-to-people exchange.

Liu, for his part, affirmed that Yunnan is ready to cooperate with localities bordering Vietnam to enhance exchanges, experience sharing and transportation connectivity for mutual economic development.



He wished that in the coming time, both countries would continue facilitating friendship exchanges to raise mutual understanding and make it easier for Yunnan to cooperate with northern Vietnamese provinces.



The guest hoped that the second friendship exchange in Quang Ninh will further consolidate friendship between the two countries’ people and the two organisations in particular to the sake of peace, cooperation and development./.