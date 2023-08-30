Vietnam, China promote friendship in border area
A Party and authority delegation from Dongxing city and Fangcheng of China visited Quang Ninh province’s border city of Mong Cai on August 30 on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945-2023).
At the reception for the Chinese delegation, Chairman of the city People’s Committee Ho Quang Huy noted that the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership as well as the traditional relationship between Mong Cai and Fangcheng have continuously been consolidated and promoted.
Mong Cai attaches importance to and makes efforts to maintain and enhance its cooperation and friendship with Dongxing and Fangcheng across spheres, he said.
The coordination and comprehensive cooperation of Dongxing and Fangcheng have contributed to Mong Cai’s achievements over the past time. (Photo: VNA)Briefing his guests on Mong Cai’s socio-economic development and external affairs, the official stressed that the coordination and comprehensive cooperation of Dongxing and Fangcheng have contributed to the Vietnamese city’s achievements over the past time.
Huy expressed his hope that the sides will step up economic collaboration and trade promotion, and foster cooperation in cross-border crime, disease prevention and control, and border management.
Joint efforts should be made to remove difficulties for exporters and importers, and soon officially restore and upgrade the quality of border tourism, he continued.
The Chinese officials also noted their resolve to enhance the traditional relationship and cooperation, wishing that the friendship between Mong Cai and Dongxing and Fangcheng will be consolidated and grow further in the time ahead./.