Politics Conference reviews performance of provincial-level People’s Councils The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee held a national conference in Hanoi on March 25 to review the performance of the People’s Councils of provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide in 2023 and launch tasks for this year.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 25 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Ninh Binh province wants to foster multi-faceted cooperation with RoK: official Secretary of the Party Committee of Ninh Binh province Doan Minh Huan expressed his hope for stronger multi-faceted cooperation between the northern locality and the Republic of Korea (RoK) at his reception for Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Choi Young-sam on March 25.

Politics Vietnam condemns all forms of terrorist acts: Ambassador Vietnam condemns all acts of terrorism in any form targeting civilians, including the terrorist attack that caused great loss in Russia on March 22 evening, said Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi.