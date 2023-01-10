The event focused on introducing Hong Kong's recent development, and Vietnam's investment environment and incentives, aiming to call on Hong Kong enterprises to increase their investment in Vietnam.

Jonathan Choi, Chairman of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, Chairman of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Entrepreneurs’ Union said there will be ample room for bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of farm produce, financial services, technology and innovation.

On the occasion, the Foreign Investment Agency of the Ministry of Planning and Investment inked a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in trade and investment promotion with the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, the GBA Union, and the Hong Kong - Vietnam Chamber of Commerce.



Vietnam is Hong Kong's eighth largest trading partner. In 2021, the two-way trade reached 13.5 billion USD. By November 2022, Vietnam raked in 10 billion USD from exporting goods to Hong Kong, while spending 1.78 billion USD on importing from it.

Meanwhile, Hong Hong remains the fifth largest foreign investor in Vietnam with 2,164 projects worth nearly 29.5 billion USD, mainly in processing, manufacturing, and real estate./.

VNA