Health Health insurance coverage reaches 90 percent of population Vietnam has 85.39 million health insurance holders as of the end of 2019, accounting for 90 percent of the population, heard a recent conference.

Health Vaccination coverage in HCM City reaches 95 percent The percentage of fully vaccinated children under the expanded national vaccination programme in Ho Chi Minh City has reached 95.2 percent so far this year, according to the Centre for Disease Control in the city.

Health Vietnamese, Lao armies provide health care for 11,660 people Doctors and nurses of the Vietnamese and Lao people’s armies provided free health checkups and treatment for 11,660 people in three Lao districts from December 23-26.

Health E-prescriptions to replace written versions nationwide Written medical records could be on their way out, as pilot software will allow patients to use codes to access their e-prescriptions on a national online prescription system.