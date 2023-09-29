Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian navies strengthen friendship A delegation and Ship 263 of the Naval Region 3 Command under the Vietnam People's Navy and has visited units under the Royal Cambodian Navy in Preah Sihanouk province to strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries’ naval forces.

Politics Dong Nai steps up cooperation with Cuba localities Member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Dong Nai provincial Party Committee Nguyen Hong Linh and a delegation of the southern province paid a working trip to Cuba from September 26-29.

Politics Vietnam Fatherland Front, Cuban Revolution Defence Committees maintain close cooperation A delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee led by its Vice President Truong Thi Ngoc Anh paid a visit to Cuba from September 23-27, during which they attended the 10th Congress of the Committees for the Defence of the Revolution (CDRs) of Cuba.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 29 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.