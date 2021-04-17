Business Canadian province has high hopes for stronger economic ties with Vietnam New Consul General of Vietnam to Vancouver (Canada) Nguyen Quang Trung had a virtual meeting with Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation Revi Kahlon and Minister of State for Trade George Chow of British Columbia province on April 16.

Business Vietnam’s biggest wind power plant operational The Trungnam Group put into operation a wind power plant in Loi Hai and Bac Phong communes, Thuan Bac district, south-central Ninh Thuan province, on April 16.

Business International credit rating organisations interested in Vietnamese market Many international credit rating organisations want to join the Vietnamese market, heard a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on April 16.

Business Vietnam’s wood exports expected to hit new record Vietnam’s wood exports have increased over the last few years and are expected to reach a new record in 2021.