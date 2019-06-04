Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam regretted that some contents in the remarks of Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the 18th Shangri-La Dialogue and on his Facebook page did not objectively reflect the historical truth, causing negative impacts on public opinions, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.She made the statement in response to reporters’ queries on June 4 about Vietnam’s comments on the speech of the Singaporean Prime Minister at the dialogue and the information posted on his personal website on May 31 saying Vietnam had “invaded” and “occupied” Cambodia.Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had discussed this issue with Singapore’s counterpart, she said.The contribution and sacrifice of Vietnam in the joint efforts with Cambodian people to end the Khmer Rouge genocide regime have been widely recognised, Hang said.On November 16, 2018, the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) issued a verdict on the crime against humanity committed by the Khmer Rouge.The ruling reflected objectively the historical truth, enforcing justice and making fair restitution to victims, which was welcomed by the international community and the United Nations, she added.The recent accomplishments of ASEAN are the result of joint efforts of all member nations throughout the history of the association, the Spokesperson said, adding that each member is deeply aware of the importance of strengthening the intra-bloc solidarity based on mutual respect and ASEAN’s common principles.As an active and responsible member of ASEAN, Vietnam has and will continue working with other members to build a strong ASEAN community of unity and solidarity playing the central role in the region, the spokesperson declared.-VNA