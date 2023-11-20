Politics Vietnam, Canada boast huge cooperation potential: Canadian official The future of the relationship between Canada and Vietnam is promising, especially in the field of trade thanks to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), said Ghislain Robichaud, Regional Director for Quebec and Nunavut under the Global Affairs Canada.

Politics Vietnam-Cuba relations to thrive further for mutual development The Vietnam-Cuba relations will thrive further, contributing to the protection and construction of the two nations, said First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel in his recent reception for outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador Le Thanh Tung in Havana.

Politics NA scrutinises supervision of handling voters’ petitions National Assembly deputies are discussing the results of the supervision of the settlement of voters’ petitions sent to the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s fifth plenary session on November 20 morning, as the NA continues with the second phase of the ongoing sixth sitting.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 20 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.