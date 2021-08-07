Treating people injured in a bomb blast at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA) New York (VNA) - Vietnam condemns attacks on civilians, UN staff and civil infrastructure, especially infrastructure essential to people's lives, in Afghanistan, said Ambassador



Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, took the occasion to call on all parties concerned to put an end to such attacks and be fully compliant with international humanitarian law.



Expressing his concern over the Afghanistan situation, the diplomat said it cannot be solved by military solution, but by a comprehensive political solution that could bring lasting peace and stability to the country.



He urged relevant parties to soon reach a ceasefire agreement to facilitate the peace negotiation process. He also affirmed his support for the efforts of the UN, UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), regional countries and organisations, and other international partners in backing the process.



Briefers showed their deep concern over the situation in Afghanistan at the meeting, especially increasing violence and civilian casualties in recent months and the standstill in the peace negotiation between the Afghan government and the Taliban.



Deborah Lyons, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan and head of the UNAMA said the UNAMA is working to advance the peace negotiation process and address humanitarian challenges in Afghanistan.



Sharing the concern, participating UNSC member nations called for an end to violence and practical progress in negotiation.



The Afghan representative affirmed that the Afghan Government will make efforts to promote the peace negotiation process, calling on the UNSC and the international community to continue to support the Government and people of Afghanistan in their peace process and national reconstruction.



According to UNAMA, the number of civilian casualties in the country in the first half of 2021 increased by 47 percent compared to the same period last year./.

VNA