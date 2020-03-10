Health Chinese diplomat thanks HCM City hospital’s care for citizens Chinese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Wu Jun visited the city-based Cho Ray hospital on March 10, showing his gratitude for the hospital’s staff for their efforts to care for the health of Chinese citizens over the past time.

Health British man becomes 33rd COVID-19 positive case in Vietnam The Ministry of Health on March 10 afternoon said the Pasteur Institute of Nha Trang in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has announced the 33rd case positive for the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in Vietnam.

Health Vietnam confirms 32nd COVID-19 case The Ministry of Health reported another case of COVID-19 infection on March 10, bringing the total in the country to 32.

Health Private hospitals urged to stay alert to COVID-19 Private medical establishments should stay alert to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the country has entered the second phase of disease prevention and control, said an official from the Ministry of Health (MoH).