Vietnam confirms 34th case of COVID-19
The Health Ministry announced a new COVID-19 case, Vietnam’s 34th, in the afternoon of March 10.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Health Ministry announced a new COVID-19 case, Vietnam’s 34th, in the afternoon of March 10.
The patient, a 51-year-old Vietnamese woman, flew from Vietnam to New York (the US) transiting Incheon (the Republic of Korea) on February 22.
She took a flight from Washington back to Vietnam on February 29, with a stopover in Qatar Airport, and entered Vietnam on March 2 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.
In the morning of March 9, she was hospitalised in the south central province of Binh Thuan, and is now receiving treatment at the provincial hospital./.
The patient, a 51-year-old Vietnamese woman, flew from Vietnam to New York (the US) transiting Incheon (the Republic of Korea) on February 22.
She took a flight from Washington back to Vietnam on February 29, with a stopover in Qatar Airport, and entered Vietnam on March 2 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.
In the morning of March 9, she was hospitalised in the south central province of Binh Thuan, and is now receiving treatment at the provincial hospital./.