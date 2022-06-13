Vietnam confirms 617 new COVID-19 infections on June 13
Illustration. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam on June 13 confirmed a total of 617 new COVID-19 infections, including one imported case, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new transmissions brought the total caseload to 10,732,429 since the start of the pandemic.
The capital city of Hanoi logged the highest number of infections with 157 cases.
It was followed by northern Bac Ninh and Yen Bai provinces, which reported 87 and 41 infections, respectively.
A total of 9,339 patients were given the all-clear on the day, raising the total number of recoveries to 9,562,523.
There are 53 patients needing oxygen support, while no deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. The total number of fatalities still stands at 43,083, accounting for 0.4 percent of total infections.
Nearly 223.63 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Vietnam so far, including more than 200.8 million doses for adults, over 17.5 million for those aged 12 to 17 and 5.3 million doses for children aged 5 to under 12 years old./.