President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa (Photo: Gallo Images)

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on June 7 sent his congratulations to Cyril Ramaphosa on his election as the President of South Africa.The same day, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan extended her congratulations to newly-elected Speaker of the NA of South Africa Thandi Modise.Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh also sent his congratulations to Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor on her appointment as the country’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.The two nations set up diplomatic relations in 1993.South Africa retained its top position among African trade partners of Vietnam in 2018, with bilateral trade topping 1.1 billion USD, up 11.7 percent from 2017 and accounting for 16 percent of total trade between Vietnam and African countries.-VNA