Politics President concludes China trip for Belt and Road Forum President Vo Van Thuong and his entourage arrived in Hanoi on October 20 afternoon, successfully concluding their trip to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) from October 17-20, at the invitation of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and President of China Xi Jinping.

Politics Vietnam values strategic partnership with Australia: Party official The Vietnamese Party and Government treasure the Strategic Partnership with Australia, Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh has said.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 20 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam attends Singapore Int’l Cyber Security Week 2023 A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang attended the Singapore International Cyber Security Week 2023 (SICW 2023) and the 8th ASEAN Ministerial Conference on Cyber Security (AMCC-8) in Singapore from October 16-19.