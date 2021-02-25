Vietnam considers reopening repatriation flights
The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working with relevant ministries, sectors, localities and offices to make plans to repatriate Vietnamese citizens in a safe manner based on the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world and the country, especially the domestic quarantine capacity, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.
She made the statement on February 25 when responding to reporters’ queries on Vietnam’s plan to reopen repatriation flights, after the Vietnamese Government suspended flights bringing Vietnamese people back home in late January, given the appearance of new variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, new outbreaks in many countries, and complicated developments of the pandemic in Vietnam.
She informed that recently, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has directed relevant offices to discuss with partners in countries with high safety factor about the resumption of commercial flights.
Several partners have expressed their wish to resume commercial flights with Vietnam, and Vietnam’s aviation agencies are considering and discussing specific procedures and dates, she added./.