Society Citizen protection provided to Vietnamese affected by record cold in Texas The Vietnamese Consulate General in Texas and Vietnamese representative offices in the US are keeping a close watch on the record cold temperatures in Texas, have appointed staff on-duty around the clock, and are coordinating with host authorities to conduct necessary citizen protection measures, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on February 25.

Society Binh Phuoc arrests five illegal Chinese immigrants The border guard force in the southern province of Binh Phuoc on February 24 arrested five Chinese nationals who illegally entered Vietnam and had intention to escape to another country.

Society Localities ordered to work harder on child education, protection The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has issued a document on implementing child care, education and protection in 2021, requesting localities to raise responsibilities and take more comprehensive and drastic measures to protect children.

Society Ao dai, the identity of Vietnamese culture Through thousands of years of changes in fashion, ao dai, the Vietnamese traditional long dress, has retained its proud position. Carrying the cultural traits through ages, ao dai has become a cultural symbol showing the Vietnamese identity.