Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang , Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – The Vietnamese Government will donate 500,000 USD through the United Nations (UN) Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to support efforts of the UN and demontrate the spirit of solidarity with the Palestinian people.



Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, on November 29 met with and handed over UN Secretary-General António Guterres a letter of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, which underlined that Vietnam highly appreciates the important role and contributions of UN agencies, especially the UNRWA.



Addressing a debate session on the Palestinian issue at the UN headquarters in New York on November 29, Giang expressed his concern over attacks on civilians and humantarian workers, essential civil infrastructure facilities and services.



Vietnam calls on parties involved to immediately cease fire, exercise maximum restraint, respect international humanitarian law and apply all necessary measures to protect people's lives, including ensuring safety and release of hostages, he said.



The ambassador reaffirmed Vietnam’s strong stance on resolving the Hamas-Israel conflict by peaceful means on the basis of respecting international law and relevant UN resolutions, ensuring the legitimate interests of parties, and implementing the two-state solution. This process requires strong commitment from the international community, on both bilaterally and multilaterally channels.



On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (November 29), Ambassador Giang affirmed that Vietnam always supports the just struggle of the Palestinian people for independence and freedom. Vietnam is ready to join efforts of the UN and the international community to promote dialogue and seek a peaceful, long-term and sustainable solution to the current conflict./.