Politics Third working day of 15th National Assembly's third session The third session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) entered the third sitting day on March 25 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Vietnam pledges to create optimal conditions for Japanese investors: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh had meetings with the Governors of Kanagawa Prefecture and Gunma Prefecture, Yuji Kuroiwa and Ichita Yamamoto, respectively on May 25 as part of his ongoing trip to Japan.

Politics Deputies debate revision of Law on Medical Examination and Treatment Legislators debated a report on the draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment on May 25 during the ongoing third session of the 15th National Assembly (NA).

Politics Legislators debate socio-economic development, state budget President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a group discussion on May 25 during the third session of the 15th National Assembly that the implementation of economic stimulus packages and public investment should be promoted to provide timely support for businesses and people.