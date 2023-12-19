Politics Staying persistent but flexible in diplomacy: Party chief Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong stressed the need to stay consistent in principles and flexible in policies and strategies while performing diplomatic tasks, in his remarks at the 32nd National Diplomatic Conference that opened in Hanoi on December 19.

Politics Vietnam’s multilateral diplomacy helps build modern country: Russian expert Vietnam has effectively carried out its multilateral diplomacy, which helps turn itself into a modern country with increasing prestige in the region, according to Chairman of the Expert Council of the Eurasian Foundation for Support of Scientific Research Grigory Trofimchuk.

Politics Conference highlights role of localities' foreign affairs The 21st national conference on foreign affairs wrapped up in Hanoi on December 18 with the adoption of action orientations for localities’ external relations and international integration.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.