Politics Ha Nam, Laos’ Oudomxay step up cooperation The northern province of Ha Nam and Oudomxay province of Laos will strengthen cultural exchanges and expand cooperation in various fields towards further tightening the durable and comprehensive friendship between the two localities, said Vice Secretary of the Ha Nam provincial Party Committee Dinh Thi Lua.

Politics Vietnam welcomes investment in hi-tech, semiconductor industries: PM Vietnam welcomes and encourages investments in hi-tech and semiconductor industries by providing appropriate mechanisms, incentives and modern infrastructure, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics 15th NA to convene 6th extraordinary meeting on March 21 The National Assembly Standing Committee has decided to convene the sixth extraordinary meeting of the 15th-tenure legislature to consider personnel affairs under its authority.