Cat Ba island has been clear of birds due to the illegal migratory bird trapping (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - The



Deputy head of the agency Hoang Thi Thanh Nhan said the hunting and consumption of migratory birds has become serious in several parts of the country over recent years, damaging biodiversity and the environment, presenting a risk from epidemics, and affecting the delivery on international commitments in the



The agency recently held a technical meeting with bird preservation experts and representatives from the WWF and - The Biodiversity Conservation Agency is completing a draft directive on strengthening the management of migratory birds in Vietnam for submission to the Prime Minister for approval.Deputy head of the agency Hoang Thi Thanh Nhan said the hunting and consumption of migratory birds has become serious in several parts of the country over recent years, damaging biodiversity and the environment, presenting a risk from epidemics, and affecting the delivery on international commitments in the East Asian-Australasian Flyway Partnership , to which Vietnam is a member.The agency recently held a technical meeting with bird preservation experts and representatives from the WWF and VietNature to discuss how to protect wild birds, especially migratory birds

Hundreds of birds are caught in each trap (Photo: VNA)

After VietnamPlus reported on the illegal hunting and trading of migratory birds in Cat Ba archipelago in the northern port city of Hai Phong, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment have instructed relevant agencies to work with the People’s Committee of Hai Phong on the matter. After VietnamPlus reported on the illegal hunting and trading of migratory birds in Cat Ba archipelago in the northern port city of Hai Phong, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment have instructed relevant agencies to work with the People’s Committee of Hai Phong on the matter.

The Prime Minister has also required Hai Phong to crack down on wildlife poaching, especially at the Cat Ba World Biosphere Reserve.



Hai Phong authorities have urged relevant departments, agencies, and units to determine the responsibility of individuals and collectives regarding the issue.



Bui Thi Ha, Vice Director of Education for Nature Vietnam, said that to curb and prevent illegal hunting, a combination of measures is needed, including better communications, increased public understanding, and an improved legal framework and better law enforcement.



“Asking people not to hunt wild birds and remove trapping nets is not enough,” she said. “Strict punishment of violators is needed. People must be shown the legal penalties they face if they are involved in illegal wild bird hunting and trading.”/.

VNA