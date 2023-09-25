Politics Vietnam attends quarterly meeting of ASEAN Committee in Geneva Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, attended a quarterly meeting of the ASEAN Committee in Geneva on September 23.

Politics Vietnam, China enhance communications work on special ties Standing deputy head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Lai Xuan Mon on September 24 received Deputy Director of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee and Minister of the State Council Information Office Sun Yeli.

Politics Vietnam-France ties grow strong: Ambassador Since the establishment of a strategic partnership a decade ago (September 25, 2013-2023), Vietnam-France ties have been growing rapidly both in width and depth, Vietnamese Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang told the Vietnam News Agency in a recent interview on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of bilateral strategic partnership.

Politics Promising future of Vietnam-Brazil cooperative relations Over the past 34 years, relations between Vietnam and Brazil have continuously been developing, with enhanced political trust and mutual understanding, according to an article posted on the website reporteasia.com.