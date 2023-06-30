Vietnam, Cuba strengthen cooperation in communications
The delegation visit Ho Chi Minh Park in Havana. (Photo: VNA)Havana (VNA) – A delegation from Nhan dan (People) Newspaper led by its Editor-in-Chief Le Quoc Minh paid a visit to Cuba from June 25-29.
Minh is also a member of the Party Central Committee and deputy head of its Commission for Information and Education,
During the visit, the delegation met Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee (PCCCC) Roberto Morales Ojeda and Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, Secretary of the PCCCC and head of its Ideological Department.
At meetings, the two sides expressed their pleasure to see the good relationship between the two Parties and the two countries in general, as well as the process of concretising bilateral agreements beneficial to both Cuba and Vietnam. The meetings also offered opportunities for the two sides to exchange and discuss efforts in the fight against political-ideological subversion campaigns, especially when digital technologies and social networks are booming.
Nhan dan newspaper Editor-in-Chief Le Quoc Minh meets with Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee (PCCCC) Roberto Morales Ojeda. (Photo: VNA)The Cuban side thanked Nhan Dan - the official newspaper of the Vietnamese Party for supporting its Cuban counterpart Granma, affirming that the support will help the Granma newspaper cope with increasingly severe limitations due to the impacts of embargo against Cuba, keep up with the trend of the times, and meet the information needs during the country’s development.
For his part, Minh reaffirmed the solidarity between the two countries and emphasised that the support Nhan Dan has given to Granma is only part of what the Vietnamese people want to do for the Cuban people.
During the visit to Cuba, the delegation had meetings with leaders of Granma newspaper and Cuban Journalists Association, offered floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the park named after him in Havana, and visited the Fidel Castro Centre./.