Senior Lieutenant General Álvaro López Miera, Minister of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces welcomes the delegation of Vietnam's National Defence Ministry. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Havana (VNA) – A delegation of the National Defence Ministry led by its Deputy Minister Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong has been paying a working visit to Cuba from November 18-25.

The visit is made at the invitation of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces, aiming to promote the two sides’ cooperation in building laws on military and national defence – a new area that they have potential and demand for.

At the talks with the Vietnamese delegation, Senior Lieutenant General Álvaro López Miera, Minister of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces, welcomed the delegation and emphasised that their visit helps strengthen traditional friendship relations between the two countries and two armies.

The two sides agreed that since the official visit to Vietnam by Miera in June, agencies and units of the two sides have actively coordinated to realise the cooperation contents agreed upon by the two ministers, particularly the cooperation in military and national defence legal system.

Luong affirmed that Vietnam always treasures its relations with Cuba, in which their defence cooperation enjoys much attention.

The Vietnamese official also proposed the Cuban ministry support Vietnam in training relating to the military and national defence legal system.

The two sides affirmed that in the coming time, they will promote cooperation through delegation exchanges, training, and experience sharing in building legal systems, as well as provide each other with information and documents that both parties need.

Within the framework of the visit, the Vietnamese delegation laid wreaths at the monuments of Cuban national hero José Martí and President Ho Chi Minh; visited the National Defense College of Cuba, the Cuban Western Army, the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnam Defense Attache Office in Cuba; and met overseas Vietnamese military students.

Representatives from the Legal Affairs Department under the Ministry of National Defence worked with their Cuban counterparts./.